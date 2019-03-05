Nigeria: Police Arrest 323 Suspected Electoral Offenders

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 323 persons across the country for alleged electoral offences during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The police had earlier arrested 128 persons for the same reason.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disclosed this at a meeting with officers in the ranks of Commissioners of Police and above on Monday in Abuja.

He said that two police officers died while some others were assaulted and injured while discharging their duties during the polls.

Mr Adamu said the Special Election Investigation Team had been directed to investigate all the cases, liaising with INEC to ensure prosecution.

He said the perpetrators of violence would be fished out and brought to justice no matter their status.

The police boss reassured Nigerians and the international community of the commitment of the force to work closely with INEC and other sister security agencies towards a peaceful election.

He said the personnel of the force should remain civil, firm, professional and apolitical in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Adamu warned all political actors against violence and urged them to play the game in line with the Electoral Act.

"Doing otherwise shall attract the full and appropriate response from the police and other security agencies," he said.

On the possibility of arming personnel at polling units during Saturday's governorship elections, he insisted that no police personnel would be allowed to carry arms at polling units.

He explained that it was against the electoral act and international law for officers to use arms at polling units.

Mr Adamu said the police would continue to pay officers their allowances ahead of their deployment for election duty.

He said the meeting was aimed at debriefing strategic commanders and evaluating the performances of officers during the last elections.

The police boss said the meeting would also afford the force to perfect plans for the March 9 Governorship and State Assembly elections.

(NAN)