South Africa: Just in - Babes Wodumo Has Opened an Assault Case, Family Confirms

The family of Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane has confirmed that the artist has opened a case of assault against her partner Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.

Family spokesperson Sakhile Mhlonishwa Langa told News24 on Monday evening that Simelane had opened the case at Westville Police Station on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, national police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo declined to confirm whether a case of common assault in domestic violence had been opened, saying he wanted to avoid exposing Simelane to "greater danger". Instead, they called on Maphumulo to hand himself in.

"We are asking him to contact us at the Westville police station because we believe he can assist us in the investigation of this case."

Earlier the police opened an inquiry docket into Simelane's alleged assault after video footage emerged showing her partner Maphumulo allegedly assaulting her.

Naidoo said because of the public outrage and the evidence in the form of the video, the police decided to investigate the case.

In May last year, Metro FM host Masechaba Ndlovu, while interviewing Babes live on air, claimed she was being abused Mampintsha artist.

Kwaito artist Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo, released a statement soon after radio interview, denying he was a "monster" and saying he loves Babes.

He said he wished God would "help her see that our enemies are gunning to destroy our relationship".

Mampintsha questioned when Babes is going to defend him when he defends her all the time.

Source: News24