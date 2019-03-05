Nigeria/Seychelles: Nigeria Captain Mikel Out of Egypt, Seychelles Matches

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has again overlooked skipper John Obi Mikel for forthcoming games against Seychelles and Egypt.

The Super Eagles welcome Seychelles to the southeastern city of Asaba on March 22 in a final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and four days later they take on Egypt in a friendly at the same venue.

Mikel has not played for Nigeria since the team exited the 2018 World Cup at the group stage in Russia in June.

However, he has been on superb form for promotion-seeking Middlesbrough in the English second division since his recent return from China in January.

Nigeria have also called up two uncapped players for these matches - Valentine Ozornwafor, who shone at the recent U20 African Championship in Niger and Paul Onuachu, who has been a consistent scorer for Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta/CYP), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United), Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs/RSA)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC/ITA), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC/TUR), Valentine Ozornwafor (Enyimba FC), Chidozie Awaziem (Caykur Rizespor/TUR), William Ekong (Udinese FC/ITA), Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion/ENG), Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes/ESP), Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn/GER)

Midfielders: Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United/ENG), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City/ENG), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva/ISR)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC/KSA), Victor Osimhen (Charleroi SC/BEL), Moses Simon (Levante/ESP), Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK/TUR), Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua/CHN), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux/FRA), Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland/DEN)