Malawi: Bushiri Pays Fees for 15 Stranded Mchinji Students - On 4-Year Bursary Scheme

Renowned philanthropist Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has come to the aid of 16-old Form One leaner at Mchinji Secondary School who dropped out due to lack of tuition fees and other 14 students who were out of school due to their parents' failure to meet their user fees.

The renowned spiritual leader , who is founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church has, so far, already paid for the students' user fees for the current second and the next third term. He has also put the 15 on a four-year bursary package.

In the package, Bushiri will be paying for their fees for the next four years; buying their school uniform annually; and meeting their every emerging educational need of their every day's life.

The prophet made the gesture after reading a story on Nyasa Times about a boy, 16, who was forced out of school because of financial struggles of her mother. The boy's name is Mayamiko from Mchinji.

Making the announcement of the bursary package in Mchinji district on Monday, Bushiri's communications director Ephraim Nyondo said after the Nyasa Times posted a report about one intelligent but disadvantaged Mayamiko Paul from T/A Mavwere, 15, just loafing at home because his struggling mother couldn't keep up paying his school fees, Prophet Bushiri was moved into compassion and instructed his Malawi team to consider helping the boy.

"He was touched to note that for Mayamiko to be in school during the first term, his mother had to sublease her small customary land at a cost of K50 000. You can see zeal from the mother to see her child realise his education dream," said Prophet Bushiri's communications director, Nyondo.

However, said Nyondo, "when we reached out to Mchinji Secondary School, we learnt that, actually, there are just too many Mayamikos needing help there. So the Prophet instructed we adopt 15."

Today, Mayamiko's mother and, also, guardians of 14 other students are happy and very thankful to Prophet Bushiri to the hand.

"This can only be God. I am seeing the hand of God stretched out to us through Prophet Bushiri. Though I have never met him, please one of these days help me meet him so that I officially extend my gratitude," said Mayamiko's mother on Monday in Mchinji during the handover ceremony.

Under the bursary scheme, the 15 students will benefit from the following:

Payment of user fees from the current term to the time they graduate in Form Four

A moderate 'pocket money' every term to help them meet emerging needs

A new uniform pack and school bag each academic year

Learning materials--pens, mathematical instruments, notebook, etc.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times understands, Prophet Bushiri has already squared the user fees of the 15 students for the current and next term.

