South Africa: Trevor Noah Under Fire for Comments On India-Pakistan Conflict

Trevor Noah slammed for mocking India-Pakistan crisis.

Johannesburg — The Daily Show Host Trevor Noah has received backlash on social media after a joke he made on the news satire show concerning the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Speaking about the violence between the two countries Trevor joked that if they "did go to war, it would probably be the most entertaining war of all time."

The comedian then broke into a song and dance as he joked about what the Indian soldiers would be like on the battlefield. "It would also be the longest war of all time. Another dance number?" he added as the audience roared in laughter.

Well it turns out not everyone was amused by Trevor's joke, with many people airing their feelings on social media.

"It's sad when someone who's had a violent past mocks war through a Bollywood stereotype. @Trevornoah's mother was shot in the head by her husband (Trevor's stepfather). Imagine someone making fun of it with a Xhosa stereotype - the tribe his mum belongs to," One Twitter user wrote.

Trevor saw the post and responded by saying that he has joked about his mother's attack before, going on to apologise for any offense caused.

"Actually if you watch my stand up you'll see that I did make jokes after my mother was shot in the head. As a comedian I use comedy to process pain and discomfort in my world but I am sorry that this hurt you and others, that was not what I was trying to do," the star wrote.

He later posted another tweet about the situation which reads: "It's amazing to me that my joke about the conflict in India and Pakistan trended more than the story of the actual conflict itself. Sometimes it seems like people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself."

This is not the first time the comedian has come under fire for a joke he has made. In 2018 the star landed in hot water after a 2013 clip of him making distasteful jokes about the Aboriginal women re-surfaced.

Source: The Juice