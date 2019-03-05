Malawi: Wanderers, Bullets in 1-1 Stalement As Nampula Lifts Nyasa Bonanza

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers on Monday 4th March 2019 drew 1-1 against Nyasa Big Bullets in a thrilling and high tempered match played at the giant Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre to give an opportunity to Mozambican side Ferroviaro de Nampula to lift the inaugural Nyasa Big Bullets Challenge Bonanza.

The tournament featured four teams namely Chcken Inn from Zimbabwe, Nampula from Mozambique and Malawi giants Bullets and Wanderers.

The tournament was played on a round of Robin format.

Nampula emerged the winners after managing a single win and two draws that saw them finish top with five points alongside Wanderers but the visitors had a slight goal difference.

They beat Bullets on the opening day of the competition 2-1 before drawing 1-1 against Wanderers and Chicken Inn respectively.

Second placed Wanderers beat Chicken Inn 1-0 and drew 1-1 against Nampula and Bullets respectively.

During Monday's Blantyre derby, Bullets started the game on a high note dominating proceedings in the opening 15 minutes but their attacking machinery was not sharp enough to convert their efforts into goals.

The People's Team were the first to knock on Wanderers but Sankhani Mkandawire's header from a corner kick went over the cross bar.

The nomads responded in the 16th minute through a Misheck Botomani powerful strike from outside the box but his shot was parried over the bar by Bullets international goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe.

Due to mounting pressure Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo Junior was flashed with a yellow card for frequent protest against referee Ishmael Chizinga's decisions.

Bullets midfield Henry Kabichi gave Wanderers goalkeeper William Thole his first test when he fired a powerful shot forcing the nomads to concede a corner kick.

Nomads then introduced Mike Kaziputa replacing Ted Sumani.

As everyone thought the first half would end in a barren draw, Zicco Nkanda gave Wanderers the lead after receiving an excellent pass from Misheck Botomani in a counter attack.

The goal came in the added minute of the first half.

Both sides made extra substitutions after recess.

Nyasa Big Bullets made a double substitution bringing in Dalitso Sailesi and Precious Phiri who provided an assist to Kabichi who equalised inside the first three minutes after recess before again introducing Mussa Manyenje.

Wanderers also brought in Felix Zulu and their new signing Babatunde Adeboye and Simeone Singa hoping for improved performance but to no avail and were still under siege as Bullets attacked wave after wave.

Nyasa Big Bullets assistant coach Heston Munthali said it has helped them to assess some of their players.

"This tournament came at the right time because it has helped us to assess some of the players before we kick off the 2019 season," said Munthali.

Wanderers team manager,Steven Madeira said the tournament gave them a chance to try some players from their reserve side.

"It has kept us in shape ahead of the 2019 season because we have managed to spot some players from our reserve side,"he said.

In an early kick off, Nampula came from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Chicken Inn.

Chicken Inn finished bottom with one point.

The tournament is to return next year as per earlier communication from the organisers.

Nyasa pumped in K50 million in organising this year's tournament.