Tanzania: Mbarawa Praises Water Utility for Service Delivery

THE Minister for Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa, has been satisfied with Tanga Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Tanga- Uwasa) performance, urging other water utilities to emulate Tanga- Uwasa.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Water, the minister commended Tanga-Uwasa during his recent visit to the authority's infrastructure in Tanga.

"Tanga-Uwasa has reduced operating costs by 20 per cent after installing a variable speed driver (V SD) in its pumping station," said the minister during his tour of Mabayani Dam.

The dam is the main water source for Tanga-Uwasa and has the capacity to supply 7.7 billion litres of water a day. The water source is safeguarded by Suma-JKT security guards.

For his part, Mkinga District Commissioner Yona Maki noted Mkinga residents had been experiencing water scarcity for a long time, urging the Ministry of Water to help the district to solve the problem.

Meanwhile, Prof Mbarawa directed Tanga-Uwasa Director Geoffrey Hilly to conduct a feasibility study in the area for a water project that would be funded by the ministry.