4 March 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mbarawa Praises Water Utility for Service Delivery

By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

THE Minister for Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa, has been satisfied with Tanga Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Tanga- Uwasa) performance, urging other water utilities to emulate Tanga- Uwasa.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Water, the minister commended Tanga-Uwasa during his recent visit to the authority's infrastructure in Tanga.

"Tanga-Uwasa has reduced operating costs by 20 per cent after installing a variable speed driver (V SD) in its pumping station," said the minister during his tour of Mabayani Dam.

The dam is the main water source for Tanga-Uwasa and has the capacity to supply 7.7 billion litres of water a day. The water source is safeguarded by Suma-JKT security guards.

For his part, Mkinga District Commissioner Yona Maki noted Mkinga residents had been experiencing water scarcity for a long time, urging the Ministry of Water to help the district to solve the problem.

Meanwhile, Prof Mbarawa directed Tanga-Uwasa Director Geoffrey Hilly to conduct a feasibility study in the area for a water project that would be funded by the ministry.

