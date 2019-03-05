Nigerian Army to Establish Zoos, Parks Nationwide

The Nigerian Army has expressed readiness to establish zoos and parks in all its cantonments nationwide for preserving the ecosystem and help to conserve the country's natural and cultural heritage.

Maj. Gen. Adekunle Shodunke, the Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation (CASE) said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Conservator-General of the National Park Service at the Park Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

Shoduke said that the zoos and parks would enhance recreational activities for the personnel of the Nigerian Army in particular and the nation in general.

Alhaji Ibrahim Goni, Conservator-General of the service, while welcoming his visitors expressed delight over the desire of the army to establish zoos and parks in its cantonments.

"I am glad at your desire and I pledge the service's total support for cooperation to that effect."

The C-G and his Assistant Controllers General (ACGs), Controllers of Parks (CPs) and other senior officers guided the army entourage on a tour to the Museum, Animal Orphanage, the Mini Park and Arboretum at the headquarters. (NAN)