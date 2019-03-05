5 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lesufi to Visit Soweto School After Girl Was Allegedly Raped By 3 Pupils At School Induction Camp

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Tuesday address learners of Fons Luminis Secondary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, on allegations that a Grade 8 girl was allegedly raped by three fellow learners while attending a school induction/orientation camp in De Deur at the weekend, the department said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

"This unfortunate incident was reported at the local police station and investigation continues," spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

The alleged perpetrators have been suspended from school.

"Our psycho-social team will provide counselling to the victim and other learners accordingly," Mabona said.

The MEC will visit the school at 08:00 on Tuesday, the department said.

This is a developing story.

