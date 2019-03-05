Botswana: Quick Silver Too Quick for Peers

Gaborone — Falcon Kennel dominated the Mmopane March Sprints with Quick Silver and Thunderbolt winning the 300 metres males open at a Botswana Greyhound Association race held in Mmopane on Saturday.

Quick Silver finished on position one followed by Thunderbolt while Strider, who many had tipped to win against Quick Silver after beating him in the last meeting, finished on position three. Bricks finished fourth followed by Captain while position six went to Fireball.

During the final race, all eyes were on Strider who had won heat one, and Bricks was pitted against Quick Silver in heat two. Bricks won the heat and in the process recorded the fastest track time.

Very few would have predicted a Quick Silver win after he came second to Bricks in the heats. Even his trainer, Major Piet Gabosekwe had ruled out any chance of him winning the race as he carried an injury from the heats.

Added to all these odds was the belief by many that the blue-coloured dog, which has a beautiful muscle structure, is built for short sprints as opposed to longer distances. It made everyone to give the race to his opponents.

It was only until the final parade of the final race that a sigh of relief was seen in many supporters' faces when they saw Quick Silver making the line-up after he was pronounced fit to run. The crowd anticipated a mouthwatering encounter.

The moment of judgement came as the start box opened, and the boys left for the finish line, none of them willing to give the other a chance to be crowned the champion.

It was a neck and neck battle that kept spectators on their toes with nobody being able to predict who amongst the boys would claim the much sort after crown.

The champion of the day, Quick Silver would at the later stages of the race show what he was made of as he reached the finish line where he was welcomed by his supporters who had waited by the finish line.

Major Gabosekwe said in an interview that he was happy that Quick Silver managed to be crowned champion because the dog did not do well in its heats finishing on position two.

"Honestly, I am happy my dogs did well as we managed to scoop position one and two, and in the Under 15 speeds final, Sonic Flight finished on position one, and in the open speed females, Hot Tracer also finished on position one and to me it is a great achievement," he said.

In other races in 200m Under 12 speeds final, Sotchi finished on position one followed by No Doubt. In position three was Black Velvet.

Under 15 speeds consolation final, 300m was won by Fear followed by Fighter Jet while Distance settled for position three.

Bad Girl was crowned the champion in the Under 15 cross final 300m followed by Man Power. Position three went to Sasa Klass.

In the 300m cross opens, Saulo scooped position one followed by Saravinah while Lacey settled for position three.

The Under 15 speeds champion was won by Sonic Flight followed by Follow the Leader while Wrong Turn finished on position three.

In the opens speed females, Hot Tracer clocked 17:01 sec to scoop position one followed by Mirage while Priska finished on position three.

