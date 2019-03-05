Botswana: Boka Finalises Junior Team

Gaborone — Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) has finalised its junior team for the upcoming regional and continental championship.

Speaking after a selection final round process on Saturday, junior team head coach, Sensei George Tshikare said he was hopeful that with time, the team would be able to face tough opposition in the upcoming tournaments.

Tshikare said they would work on a few basic techniques and be ready to face any team.

The team will travel to Walvis Bay, Namibia, for the annual region five tournament, and hot on the heels of the regional matches, Botswana will host the Africa Cup.

Medalists from the first round of matches which were played two weeks ago converged at the Molapo multi-purpose hall to fight for the minimum slots in the nation team.

The tournament, which ended in the early hours of the next day, was value for money as it produced exciting results in the process. In the boys 16-17 years individual kata, Kagiso Mophuting continued from where he left off by showing his competitors a clean pair of heels.

Gregory Inger went for the second spot ahead of Tefo Moalosi and Mohlophi Makepe.

Region five gold medalist, Lentle Tanyala displayed yet another polished performance beating traditional rival, Charleen Magalaie to the first spot. Kemiso Lufu came third followed by Amantle Leburu. In the team kata category, SSKB's Hayashi-Ha boys 14 to 17 years scooped the first position beating the Chobe Re Ba Bona Ha team.

A tight contest came in the under 21 years 67kg male kumite where Gabriel Ramasimong beat Brian Siya to the first spot. The pair of Mothusi Lingelo and Emmanuel Manyase settled for the remaining two slots respectively.

In the girls 14 to 15 years over 54kg kumite, Zahra Khan displayed her fine-tuned skills and beat Gotlhe Seodubeng to the first spot. Tshepiso Motlhagodi was crowned the overall winner in the under 59kg, beating Maatla Moremedi and Maeto Tumediso to the first spot.

Source : BOPA