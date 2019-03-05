5 March 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Arrested in Dowa for Possessing Ivory

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Dowa — Police in Dowa have arrested a 33 year old man for illegal possession of two pieces of Ivory weighing 4.228 Kilograms.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Dowa Police, Sergeant Richard Kaponda said police arrested the suspect, Enock Chakalamba of Tiferazina Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in the district on February 23, 2019 at Kanyenyeva area in Mvera.

He said the law enforcers got a tip that the suspect was offering ivory for sale and set him up by using a certain person to pretend as a buyer.

Kaponda said the informant together with wild life officers and CID officers from Mvera launched a joint operation which led to the arrest of Chakalamba while his accomplice ran away.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspect has been charged with illegal possession of Ivory, contrary to Section 86(1) (110 b) of National Parks Act and Wildlife Act.

Kaponda said police are still hunting for the other suspect who is currently at large.

