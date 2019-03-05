Malawi: Man Arrested for Raping Imbecile Sister

Chiradzulu — Namadzi Police Unit in Chiradzulu has arrested a 23-year-old man identified as Gerald Thomas for allegedly raping his 30-year-old sister.

Chiradzulu Police Station Public Relations Officer, Yohane Tasowana told Malawi News Agency on Thursday the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after he allegedly raped his imbecile sister, Patricia Kampira.

"It is reported that both the suspect and the victim used to stay with their grandmother at Mtalika Village and on the material day (February 25, 2019), Thomas took advantage of the granny's absence and sexually abused the sister in their granny's house," Tasowana said.

Tasowana added that on her return home, the grandmother caught her grandson (Thomas) in the act with his sister and reported the matter to police who immediately arrested him.

The police publicist said it was also discovered afterwards that Thomas, who is living with albinism, had previously impregnated the victim in 2017 and that the sister has his child.

Meanwhile, Thomas is behind bars at Chiradzulu Police Station waiting to appear before court to answer charges of incest.

Thomas hails from Mtalika Village in Traditional Authority Chitera in Chiradzulu.