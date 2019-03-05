Tanzania: Mkapa Hospital to Become Medical Tourism Attraction

FURNISHED with state-ofthe- art medical equipments, Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) is set to become the country's medical tourism hub in the near future after its management embarked on initiatives to promote it abroad.

The Hospital's Executive Director, Dr Alphonse Chandika, noted in a recent interview with the 'Daily News' that BMH would use the country's embassies to promote services available at the public health facility.

"We have already contacted our embassy in Moroni in Comoros to advertise BMH through its website," said the BMH's Executive Director. Last month, BMH launched its cath lab, an examination room or clinic with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualize the arteries of the heart.

According to Chandika, the hospital's cardiologists initially teamed up with their counterparts of Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) to operate the cath lab.

"This would help our cardiologists to borrow a leaf of experience from their counterparts of JKCI in operating the cath lab. JKCI is the first public health facility in the country to be equipped with cath lab," said the Hospital's Executive Director.

Last September, Dr Chandika revealed that plans were underway for the hospital to start performing cardiac surgical intervention on patients suffering from serious cardiac complications through cath lab.

Dr Chandika observed that cath lab at the hospital would help people with cardiac complications in Dodoma and neighbouring regions who had to travel all the way to Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute in Dar es Salaam for treatment. "Cath lab is used to perform a number of cardiac interventions and treat any abnormality found in the human heart," he said.

Dr Chandika noted that statistics from the Paediatric Association of Tanzania (PAT) show that at least 13,600 infants in Tanzania were born with cardiac complications, about 3,400 of whom had to undergo surgery.

BMH becomes second public health facility to offer cardiac health care through cath lab after JKCI and the third in the country after JKCI and Aga Khan, to introduce such health service.