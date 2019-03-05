Tanzania: Kcmc Clinic Now HIV Testing Model

THE child-centered family care clinic at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) has become a model in improving HIV testing, care and treatment services in Northern Tanzania and beyond.

According to Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF), KCMC hospital's child centered family clinic has been used to mentor 12 health sites in councils with high HIV infections in Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Manyara Region.

"We have been with the child clinic in KCMC for more than eight years; therefore these years of experience have built capacity at the centre," said EGPAF Tanzania official in Northern Tanzania, Jonathan Mremi.

Through support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), EGPAF supports the CCFCC models at Dodoma, Mawenzi, Mount Meru and Kitete regional hospitals and KCMC where services have been fully established for many years.

Child centred family care clinic is a dedicated model for providing care and treatment for HIV positive individuals where the services centers on children under 15 years of age.

"It is a useful model that enables us reach family members of children that have been identified HIV positive. By dealing with the whole family, we contribute to create an environment where stigma is reduced and people are willing to continue using their medication," said Mremi.

EGPAF supports HIV, TB and family planning services in Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara in Northern Zone and Tabora, Dodoma and Singida in Central zone through USAID Boresha Afya project that collaborates with regional and council health management teams.

The project enrolled 1,802 children to care for and offer treatment across six supported regions last year. USAID Boresha Afya also supports adolescent monthly club meetings in health facilities across supported regions where children support group meetings provide additional adherence counseling, prepare them for HIV status disclosure and discuss how to live positively with HIV.

Because of these efforts in Boresha Afya supported six regions viral suppression among under 15 increased from 62 percent in 2017 to 70 percent in 2018.

The project team supported service providers to continue to emphasize taking HVL samples of children and adolescents who are currently on treatment for more than six months, as well as to follow up on the HVL results.

Pediatric mentorship was used to build the capacity and confidence of HCWs and enable them to offer high quality HIV care to children and adolescents.

Through this support, C&T facilities updated dosing charts and monitored weight and development for children; throughout the quarter, all facilities also had pediatric formulations.

The pediatric mentorship activities focused on pediatric PITC, TB screening in children, ART adherence, HVL services, HIV status disclosure and pediatric dosing.

Pediatric district mentors continued to build the capacity of service providers around the provision of comprehensive pediatric and adolescent services.