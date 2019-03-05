South Africa: Blackmail, Mistrust and System Overrides - How Eskom Bosses Tried to Sneak Through a 'Bespoke' U.S.$1.5 Billion Deal

analysis

Senior Eskom managers could smell a rat all over a multibillion-rand funding proposal that had the blessing of their then-bosses -- executives who pushed for sign-off, at every turn, despite a string of red flags.

Neatly packaged as an "innovate" funding instrument, Huarong Energy Africa's unsolicited bid was attractive as it promised to help Eskom raise $1.5-billion in funding for power plant refurbishments without the burden of government guarantees.

But right from the onset, there was an abundance of concerns that were either ignored or side-stepped through nifty executive interventions by, among others, former chief financial officer Anoj Singh, former board member Zethembe Khoza and former acting CEO Sean Maritz.

The deal came at a premium, and the credentials of the company and confirmation that it was indeed linked to China Huarong Asset Management, a company with substantial assets under management, just could not be verified.

Testifying before the State Capture Commission on Monday, Eskom corporate specialist Sincedile Shweni became the second witness to detail how Eskom processes were shunned amid a frantic push by Singh and the others to secure the deal.

The commission earlier heard testimony by the Eskom Finance General Manager, Andre Pillay, about how:

Singh allegedly...