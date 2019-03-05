South Africa: Shocking Sentence in KZN Culpable Homicide Case Suggests 'Gay Panic' Defence Is Alive and Well

analysis

A Durban man will escape jail after killing a man who allegedly hit on him. This was the report carried by a Durban newspaper late last week. With the perpetrator confessing to the crime, the judge in the case reportedly said that he had reacted in an understandable way. Activists disagree -- while others have asked whether the same sentence would have been given to a woman who killed a man for an unwanted heterosexual advance.

After pleading guilty to culpable homicide, 27-year-old Nkosinathi Madlala was sentenced on Thursday 28 February to a 10-year suspended sentence, anger management classes and community service.

This means that, unless he commits another crime, Madlala will not be sent to jail for taking the life of Sduduzo Buthelezi.

There is no prescribed minimum sentence for culpable homicide in South Africa, and judges have given similar sentences before. What is causing consternation in this case, however, is the reason given by Madlala for killing Buthelezi -- a reason apparently accepted as legitimate by Judge Shyam Gyanda.

Details of this case are regrettably scant, and Daily Maverick's repeated attempts to obtain further information from the KwaZulu-Natal High Court were unsuccessful.

Journalist Sne Masuku, a court reporter...