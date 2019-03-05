South Africa: TUT Shutdown Continues At All 9 Campuses Amid Student Protests

Tshwane University of Technology campuses across the country will remain closed as students continue their protest.

All nine campuses - Arcadia, Arts, Pretoria West, Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve North and South, eMalahleni, Mbombela and Polokwane - were closed by the university until further notice on Monday.

Protesting students are demanding a meal allowance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, particularly for students residing off-campus, as well as more accommodation.

Police used stun grenades to disperse angry students who had marched to the office of Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor in Pretoria.

Soshanguve campus student representative council president Lucky Nkambule said the matter of food allowances for students needed to be resolved urgently.

"We can't study with empty stomachs, and it is clear that management is not taking our concerns seriously," Nkambule said.

But the university's spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter, disputed this, saying management was "engaging with students to try and find a lasting solution to the matter".

"The safety of students, staff and TUT property is our first priority, therefore due to the renewed student protest action from early Monday, the decision was taken to suspend activities," De Ruyter said.

Students have vowed to continue with the demonstrations until their demands have been met.

