Sudan: Premier Abiy, Eritrean President Isaias Arrived in Juba

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki have arrived in South Sudan's capital Juba on Monday, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Upon arrival at the Juba International Airport, the two leaders were accorded warm welcome by President Salva Kiir and other South Sudanese senior government officials.

During their stay in Juba, they will hold discussions with President Salva Kiir and other higher government officials on regional peace, economic ties and infrastructure development.

Furthermore, the leaders are anticipated to address issues of developing joint capacities and working together in an integrated manner.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia has been making a concerted effort to bring peace and reconcile rivalries in South Sudan.

The official visit comes in the framework of the regional efforts to consolidate economic and political integration of the East African region which has been initiated by Premier Abiy.

In a statement on Sunday, South Sudan's Information Minister Michael Makuei said the visit aims at strengthening the relations between Ethiopia, South Sudan and Eritrea.

Makuey said the two men will hold trilateral talks with President Salva Kiir who will then meet them separately before they leave the country at one.

Kiir who was on a regional tour to the country's Bahr Al-Ghazal region abruptly returned to the capital Juba on Sunday to receive the visiting leaders.