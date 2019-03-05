Somalia: Ileys Party Leader in Europe Charm Offensive

Ileys party leader Abdukadir Osobole has gone on a charm offensive, seeking support from Somali's in the diaspora. Mr Osobole visited Hoalland , Italy and Sweden as he seeks to galvanize his support ahead of the 2020 elections..

He lashed out at the government for failing to deliver its agenda, and that security and public trust had eroded during the four year tenure. The latest move by the party leader is among the raft of changes he has made in the recent part as he seeks the top seat, which he has contested twice.

Last month the party announced merger with U Hiili Dadkaaga Party after which he announced that he would be opening new party offices across the country.