South Africa: Taxi Violence Breaks Out in Orlando West and Dobsonville in Soweto

Police attended to at least two incidents of taxi-related violence in Soweto on Tuesday morning.

According to a report on 702, there was exchange of fire during a confrontation between taxi operators in Orlando West.

A witness described to EWN that there were "a whole lot" of taxi drivers and taxi owners shooting at each other and at passers-by.

While police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele could not confirm specifics about the incident to News24, he said police had been deployed to the area following the reports.

In the second incident, Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told News24 that police were monitoring an intersection in Dobsonville where taxi drivers are protesting over issues with Rea Vaya buses.

"There is currently a protest by taxi associations at Koma Street and Elias Motsoaledi Road in Soweto. Motorists are advised to avoid that intersection."

