South Africa: TUT Campuses Remain Shut Down Over Meal Allowances

Students at the Tshwane University of Technology have vowed to continue with their protests, until their demands are met.

The students have threatened to shut down the institution until management gives them a way forward on their meal allowances.

Student representative council's (SRC) president Lucky Nkambule said that their main concern was that more than 10 000 students, who were reliant on financial aid from NSFAS, were yet to receive their meal allowance for the 2019 academic year.

Several other universities have seen similar protests this year, with students demanding that government and their respective institutions sort out the residence and allowance crisis.

"We are clear, we are saying no meal allowances, no university operations.

"We are frustrated because our fellow students who reside off campus have no food, but are expected to be in class and attentive," Nkambule said.

#TUTShutdown TUT Soshanguve SRC president Lucky Nkambule says students will not back down until their meal allowances have been paid. (@PelaneM) pic.twitter.com/dbefzity71-- Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 4, 2019

Students at all three Pretoria-based campuses have joined the strike, with classes being disrupted at the Pretoria West (main campus), Arcadia, and Arts campuses.

There was also protest action at the Polokwane campus in Limpopo on Monday morning over similar grievances.

"Our first priority is to get students back in the classroom, and we are currently engaging with students and NSFAS for the matter to be resolved as soon as possible," TUT spokesperson Willa De Ruyter said.

De Ruyter said no property had been damaged during the protests, and urged students to keep an eye on the university's website for further updates on whether campuses would remain closed.

Source: News24