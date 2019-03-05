South Sudan: Joint Statement Between the Leaders of the State of Eritrea, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of South Sudan

press release

Joint Statement on the Visit of H.E. President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea and H. E. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of South Sudan, Juba on 4th March 2019

1- H. E. President Isaias Afwerki, President of the State of Eritrea and H. E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, paid a one-day working visit to the Republic of South Sudan in the course of which the two leaders and their host President Salva Kiir Mayardit, held extensive discussions on a broad range of issues.

2- The three leaders emphasized the need to continue working together to consolidate peace in the Republic of South Sudan in all ways possible and to seek to coordinate the positions of the three countries on both Regional and Global issues.

3- In the course of the discussions the three leaders focused on the need to advance the cause of regional integration and to that end agreed to task their Foreign Ministers and other relevant government agencies in the three countries to work out the common projects that will facilitate the attainment of the goal of Regional Economic integration and shared prosperity.

4- At the end of their visit H. E. Isaias Afwerki, President of the State of Eritrea and H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia thanked their host President Salva Kiir Mayardit and through him the people of South Sudan, for the warm reception and hospitality during their visit to South Sudan.