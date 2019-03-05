Somalia: AU Trains Security Officers in Tackling Sexual Violence

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said 30 Somali security officers have been trained on how to tackle conflict-related sexual violence in South West State.

Gloria Jaase-Nkundanyirazo, AMISOM protection officer, said trainees were drawn from the Somali National Army, Somali Police Force and ministries of health, internal security and women and human rights.

"We want to give them the necessary skills that will enable them investigate the crimes and take action against perpetrators to help end impunity," Jaase-Nkundanyirazo said.

She said the training was tailor-made to empower security officers to take the lead in the fight against such crimes.

AMISOM Community Policing Adviser Bernard Azagisnaba urged security officers to help raise awareness on the dangers of conflict-related violence to the country's progress.

"We are expecting them to be agents of change by raising awareness in communities, schools, mosques and families about conflict-related sexual violence and why we should all fight the crime," said Azagisnaba.

The training is part of AMISOM's capacity-building program aimed at preparing security institutions to take charge of the country's security.