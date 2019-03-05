Uganda: Vipers Visit Ndejje in Uganda Premier League

Kampala — It is that time of the season for Vipers and KCCA enthusiasts to get their calculators out.

Eight matches to the end of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League season, Vipers still have to bridge the three-point gap between them and KCCA - and set up a breathtaking home run.

The three-time league title winners are in Bombo to face a self-pitying Ndejje University side, still firmly stuck in the red zone that will throw their last dice in trying to avoid the drop.

Vipers effortlessly overcame Express 2-0 in their last league outing to reiterate their title retention intent.

The Venoms coaches Michael Ouma and Edward Golola will be hoping 11-goal hero Dan Sserunkuma can carry on with his scoring knack at the Arena of Visions whilst demanding for more from returning playmaker Moses Waiswa.

Ouma, still without injured Geoffrey Wasswa, Livingstone Mulondo and Bashir Ssekagya, acknowledges the title challenge will go down to the wire.

"I said before that every match for us is like a final so every game is important therefore I'm confident and hopeful my players can make this happen," the Kenyan tactician revealed.

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since Davis Kasirye scored Vipers' late winner in the 1-0 victory against Ndejje at St Mary's Stadium Kitende on opening day, including the Bombo side hiring experienced tactician Asuman Lubowa to try and resuscitate a largely below par season.

At Wankulukuku, Express coach George Ssimwogerere welcomes back creative midfielder Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesigye and left winger Disan Galiwango as they host third placed Mbarara City.

Ironically, Ssimwogerere is yet to win at Wankulukuku in his five games in charge - and success over Mbarara that thumped the Red Eagles 3-1 at Kavumba earlier the season will not only partially heal the wounds inflicted by Vipers on Friday but also drive them to eighth on the log.

Mbarara city tactician Livingston Mbabazi has all his top guns - Makueth Wol, Ivan eyam and Paul Mucureezi - in shape to accomplish a rare double over the side he once played for a flashy midfielder.

