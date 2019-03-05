Uganda: I Am Not Seeking Presidency but Empowerment - Besigye

Mayuge — Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr Kizza Besigye, has said his determination to dislodge President Museveni is not to occupy State House but rather to return power to the people who have been deprived of their right to have control of affairs of their own country.

Dr Besigye was on Sunday speaking during the party's grassroots mobilisation campaign at Kaluba Village, Busakira Sub-county in Mayuge District.

"The struggle we are driving is not to remove President Museveni and have Besigye in State House, but to see that power goes back to the people and once it is done, Ugandans will choose their favourite leader," he said.

Mr Besigye noted that one cannot have peace without justice and asked residents to join him in the struggle to liberate the country.

The FDC president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, warned Opposition politicians against attacking the party leaders. "Any attack on our leader means an attack on the entire party which we shall not tolerate," he said.

Last week, Dr Besigye was attacked by a group of youth as he was being hosted on a local radio station.

The youth allegedly led by one James Mubiru surrounded the former presidential candidate's car while chanting: "We want Bobi, not Besigye!"

Mr Amuriat said FDC sat last Friday and resolved to come up with a book in which they will record names of people who are committing atrocities against the party.

Meanwhile, party members were stunned when Mr David Zzija (NRM), the Malongo Sub-county District Councillor, stormed the meeting and castigated President Museveni for not developing the area.

"Look at the Iganga-Bwondha road. It is in a bad state yet it is what takes the President to his State Lodge in Kityelera," Mr Zzijja charged, attracting ululations from the residents.

Mr Zzija blamed the NRM government for 'looking on' as soldiers 'harass and torture' fishermen on Lake Victoria.

