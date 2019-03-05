Kenya: Makori - Sadly, Sports Not On Devolution Conference Agenda, Again

Devolution is one of the best things to have happened to Kenya since independence.

Empowering the counties has hastened development, created employment and empowered Kenyans at the grassroots level.

But as Kirinyaga hosts the Sixth Annual Devolution Conference at the Kirinyaga University from today, for the sixth year running, sadly, sports is nowhere on the agenda.

At the inaugural conference in Kwale in 2014, key actors in devolution deliberated on issues around trade and investment, social services, energy, mining, infrastructure, land, natural resources and the legislative agenda.

In Kisumu, at the second conference in 2015, on the agenda was conflict resolution, security, food security and resources while a year later in Meru, discussions centred around the role of state corporations in devolution, health, agriculture, urbanization, information technology and integrity.

In 2017 at the Naivasha conference, delegates tore through agriculture, investments, natural resource management, equality, climate, media, health and transition issues while last year in Kakamega, the topics of discussion were healthcare, urban development, agriculture, trade and mining.

BIG FOUR AGENDA

And as Governor Anne Waiguru hosts this year's summit, sports is, once again, not in the picture with delegates scheduled to discuss issues around agriculture, the big four agenda, constitutional change, regional economic blocs, water and sanitation.

Obviously, there's no doubt that these are the most important issues hence their recurring, rightfully, on the programmes of successive devolution conferences.

However, for Kenya to effectively nurture and cash in on the immense sporting talent that abounds in this country, sport should be dovetailed into national conversation.

The closest sport gets onto the programmes of these devolution conferences is the curtain raising football matches, like that witnessed yesterday between Senators and Governors at the Kerugoya Boys High School, after which the delegates spruce themselves up for "more serious business."

Globally, sport is serious business and has developed into a robust industry with many of the top global earners being sportsmen and women apart from entrepreneurs.

That sport and culture have been relegated into the backburner of national discourse is evidenced by the successive appointment of nondescript individuals to head the sports ministry.

And that's how disasters like Rashid Echesa happen, and these, in turn stifle the development of the sports agenda.

Since the start of the devolved system of government, just a handful of counties have cashed in on the autonomy and voted generous budgets towards sports developments.

Most of the 47 counties don't factor sports at all in their County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs).

SPORTS FACILITIES

Mombasa, Meru and Uasin Gishu are some of the counties that took sports seriously in their inaugural CIDPs for the period of 2013-2018 with Mombasa, under Governor Ali Hassan Joho, having constructed two stadiums at Bomu and Uwanja wa Ngombe as part of their plans to engage youths in productive lifestyles.

Mombasa also voted over Sh130 million for the renovation of sports facilities in the county in the first CIDP.

Governor Jackson Mandago's Uasin Gishu has also elevated sports by targeting the construction of two athletics training centres in the county's CIDP.

Already, the "county of champions" has hosted two major national championships, namely the 2016 Olympic Games track and field trials and the recent National Cross Country Championships.

This is besides holding the residential training camp for Kenya's athletics team to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Reconstruction of the Machakos, Gusii and Moi Kinoru stadiums also demonstrates the role county governments can play in the development of sport.

Counties shouldn't also rely too much on national government for issues such as recognition of national heroes and rewarding sports men and women.

It is sad that legends like John Mayaka and Nyandika Maiyoro, who will be laid to rest on Thursday and Friday this week, respectively, die in neglect with neither county nor national government looking into their post-competition welfare, only to pour platitudes in messages of condolences.

OVERHAUL THE MESS

We hope to see sports feature on the main programme of next year's devolution conference and, indeed, elevated to the national conversation to help unlock the potential we have in the country's youth.

This is a campaign that new Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed must drum up to help her leave a befitting legacy and overhaul the mess that presents itself with the lacklustre Echesa's exit.

With her global exposure, impeccable credentials and vast experience, Mohammed could help unlock the potential the country sports potential.

Echesa enjoyed great goodwill upon his appointment but systematically eroded such confidence by failing to listen to wise counsel from players in the industry, leading to his long overdue ejection from Kencom House.

The new CS shouldn't go down the same arrogant road, and one of the ways of making impact is by fighting for bigger financial allocation to sport from Treasury, kick-starting stalled stadium development projects, showing respect for sporting legends and top performers along with helping raise the profile of sport.

Sport shouldn't be merely a curtain raiser to the devolution conference.

It must be an integral part of the programme to help create an enabling environment and offer incentives for investment in the sports industry.