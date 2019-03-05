Sierra Leone: Health Minister Opens Ambulance Bay, Accident, Emergency Consulting Rooms

Health and Sanitation Minister, Dr. Alpha Tejan Wurie, has on Wednesday,27th February, officially opened the newly constructed Ambulance Bay and Triage,as well as the rehabilitated and refurbished Accident and Emergency Consulting Rooms of the Connaught Hospital in Freetown.

Cutting the tape to the facility, Dr.Alpha Tejan Wurie described Connaught Hospital as the main referral facility in the Western Area and supposed to be the tertiary hospital for surgical interventions.

He informed his audience that Sierra Leone under the leadership of President Julius Maada Bio, cherished the partnership with Kings Sierra Leone, and noted that since 2016, they had several interventions in improving the accident and emergency sector of the hospital.

Prof. Wurie disclosed that the Triage and Consulting Rooms were done from the resources of the people of UK, and expressed thanks to the British people through Kings Sierra Leone Partnership and the High Commission for supporting the good work at Connaught hospital.

He noted that with the facility, the hospital will be able to assess patients and those that are in dire need of emergency support to access it as fast as possible.

He said there were currently four consulting rooms out of the five, and that they will be having a mini surgery theatre for accidents and emergencies along with the triage.

The Minister further stated that the ongoing ambulance service indicates that the rate of getting patients to the hospital is significant, adding that the bay will serve the hospital efficiently.

Country Director, Kings Sierra Leone Partnership, Dr. Fenella Beynon, said the partnership has been here for three years working with the Hospital Management.

She said through the leadership of Dr. Fadlu Deen and the Ministry of Health over the last six months, the vision for improving patients flow and the quality of care came about.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Clinical, Dr. Donald Bash Taqi, stated that triage is extremely important with patient management, adding that it is the first step in sorting out the very sick and the not too sick.

He described the event as a new system of patients sorting and a welcoming addition to the Connaught hospital, commending Kings Sierra Leone Partnership for the continued support.

Deputy Chief Medical Director, Dr. Gibrilla Fadlu-Deen, told his audience that the ceremony was as a result of the collaboration between Kings Sierra Leone Partnership and the University of Sierra Leone Connaught Teaching Hospital, with a view to improving quality health care service delivery to the people of Sierra Leone.