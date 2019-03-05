4 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Aila Gives Directive for Solving Problems Obstructing Mining

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, has given a directive for solving all the problems facing the mining sector in the country, calling for more efforts to support the production.

This came when he received Monday at his office the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil , Gas and Minerals, Dr. Abdul-Jabir Osman, who informed the Prime Minister on overall situations at the Ministry, especially regarding gold production.

Osman pointed out that he briefed the National Prime Minister on minerals production and the obstacles facing companies operating in this field.

Sudan

Sudan's Youth Step Up to Address Climate Change

Kofi Annan once said, "Young people should be at the forefront of global change and innovation. Empowered, they can be… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.