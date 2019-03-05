Sudan: Aila Gives Directive for Solving Problems Obstructing Mining

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, has given a directive for solving all the problems facing the mining sector in the country, calling for more efforts to support the production.

This came when he received Monday at his office the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil , Gas and Minerals, Dr. Abdul-Jabir Osman, who informed the Prime Minister on overall situations at the Ministry, especially regarding gold production.

Osman pointed out that he briefed the National Prime Minister on minerals production and the obstacles facing companies operating in this field.