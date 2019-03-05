4 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Chad: Maj. Gen. Muhalab Appreciates Distinguished Relations Between Sudan and Chad

Genaina — The Wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Muhalab Hassan Ahmed, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and Chad.

During his meeting Monday with the Consul of Chad to West Darfur State, Mohamed Al-Haj, and a number of diplomats at the consulate, the Wali (governor) pointed out his priorities in the current stage include maintaining firm and distinguished relations with Chad and to strengthen them further.

The Chadian Consul has congratulated the Wali (governor) on the confidence of the President of the Republic and his selection him as the Wali of West Darfur.

Maj. Gen. Muhalab said that the geographical border drawn by the colonialists could never separate the brother peoples of Sudan and Chad, pointing to the social relations and co-existence between the two peoples along the joint border.

