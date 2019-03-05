Sudan: Al-Bashir Affirms State Support to Students Union Programs

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has reiterated the state support to programs of the General Union of Sudanese Students (GUSS) in a way that will enable the Union to carry out its role towards the students and their issues.

President Al-Bashir urged the students during meeting with GUSS Executive Office in the Republican Palace Monday to renounce violence contribute to public affair and support the national issues.

GUSS Chairman, Ammar Ala-Eddin, said in a press statement that the Executive Office briefed the President of the Republic on the Union's plans and progams for coming stage and its preparations for coming Summer season in all states of Sudan.

He added that he informed the President on outcome of the Students-Students Dialogue in different educational institutions and recommendations pertinent to concern and issues of students and future of educational process in the country.

Ammar further added that the Executive Office presented a briefing to President of the Republic on the GUSS' plan for the year 2019 and its performance for the previous year.