Zimbabwe: Bosso Battle Mutiny

Highlanders are battling hard to douse the fires that have engulfed their camp following a stand-off between players and management.

Bosso players have downed tools in their bid to force the club to expedite the payment of their January and February salaries, which are still outstanding.

The stand-off has affected the giants' pre-season training in a big way, with just less than four weeks before the start of the season.

The players have vowed they will not go back to training until they get what they are owed.

In their quest to contain the situation, Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlophe issued a statement assuring the players their welfare was being looked into.

"I would like to take this opportunity to inform Highlanders Football Club stakeholders that while the players have not received their salaries, we are committed to the welfare of our players.

"I empathise with our players and I would like to assure them that as per our engagement, all is in control. I am also pleading with our stakeholders, particularly the fans to remain calm.

"I have also noted with great concern how the situation has been blown out of proportion by some who insinuate that there is animosity between the executive and the players, yet the matter is being handled with maturity and mutual respect between both parties.

"The only purpose these innuendos serve is to cause chaos within Highlanders as they suggest that the club intends to victimise certain players for supposedly leading a' strike'.

"All these are false allegations alien to the Highlanders culture.

"At Highlanders we solve problems through dialogue, not intimidation, so we shall continue engaging the players as we are working tirelessly to find their salaries within the shortest possible time."

He said Bosso were a great football club with proper channels of communication.

"Highlanders are a great institution with a culture of communication. I urge all stakeholders to take note that the club communicates through its official channels, thus information coming through unknown and unverified sources should not be taken seriously," he said.

"I plead for everyone's patience as we look forward to this coming season and beyond to restore the club's pride.

"Together with my colleagues, we hope to turn Highlanders into a successful club in all fronts."

Meanwhile, Bosso announced the appointment of Jimmy Solumba Ncube as club patron.

Ncube served as the club president from 2016.

Bosso will lock horns with Chicken Inn in the Commander Zimbabwe National Army Challenge match at Barbourfields on Sunday.

ZNA public relations director Alfios Makotore confirmed the match and said they wanted to raise funds for the construction of Mbalabala Secondary School in Matebeleland South Province. Highlanders are the three-times ZNA Charities trophy winners and face a formidable Chicken Inn side who were on a tour to Blantyre, Malawi, in the past week.

"Winner of the tournament will pocket $10 000 as the runners-up will pocket $5 000, with gate charges pegged at $5 for the rest of ground and $10 00 for VIP."