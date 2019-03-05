Zimbabwe: Govt Avails $30m for Looted Shops

Government has availed $30 million to shop owners to enable them to restock after they lost most of their stock during the MDC-Alliance-instigated violent demonstrations two months ago. The inter-ministerial committee led by Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu that is assessing the damages caused by the demonstrations will supervise the disbursements of the funds.

Minister Ndlovu said yesterday that the money would help victims come back into business. "It is the public that suffers when shops are closed because they cannot access basics as there will be no stock," he said.

"We are still making provisions to ensure that buildings damaged during the demonstrations are repaired."

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) media and public relations manager Mr Garikai Chaunza said there will be a gala dinner in Bulawayo on Thursday for local millers and their suppliers under Government's restocking programme.

"In order to provide an open, transparent and fair process of ensuring that all milling companies access this lucrative market, GMAZ will host an exhibition dinner in Bulawayo on the 7th of March 2019 starting at 7pm and members are expected to exhibit, interact with their customers and possibly conclude deals," he said.

"All retailers affected will attend the event, where Cde Ndlovu will be our guest of honour."

Following the MDC-Alliance-instigated violent demonstrations that rocked the country mid-January, unruly elements went on a looting spree, particularly in Harare, Bulawayo, Chitungwiza, Chinhoyi and Kadoma.

They also set on fire various shops, cars, police stations and other buildings, in a violent move that left a trail of destruction.

Groceries, farming equipment, fridges, television sets and motorbikes were among the looted goods.

MDC-Alliance, in conjunction with civil society organisations, principally Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and #ThisFlag have since been identified as deeply involved in organising and orchestrating the mayhem through social media.