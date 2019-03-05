Botswana: Butsa Easter Derby Tackles Alcohol Abuse

Mabutsane — The annual Butsa Easter Derby, a brainchild of One Another Charitable Society, is aimed at reducing alcohol abuse among young people during the holidays.

This was revealed by the co-founder of One Another Charitable Society, Gorata Phakedi in an interview.

She said although their dream was to develop local talent for players to be signed into big leagues, the main objective was to keep young people busy during the holidays hence reducing alcohol consumption.

"The primary objective of this tournament is to keep youth, especially males, busy during the Easter holidays by keeping them in camp to reduce alcohol consumption," she explained.

She said initially, the tournament, which is on its third year, targeted teams from Mabutsane only, but have since added two more teams from nearby Kanaku to make eight teams.

The move, Phakedi noted, was to reach out to Rural Area Dwellers (RADS) who face similar challenges.

She noted that since they were a non-profit making organisation, they introduced Miss Butsa Easter Derby pageant to raise funds, which were shared among participating teams at the end of the tournament.

As a way of empowering local teams, she said this year they decided to have the teams run the tournament while they remained the sponsor.

"This is to establish if our local teams are well equipped to run a big event this tournament has grown into," she noted.

Furthermore, Phakedi said the referees of the tournament were accredited by Botswana Football Association, something which she said has boosted morale among the players.

She said since inception, they have also seen improvements on team management and they remained optimistic that professional coaches would in future be able to scout for talent from the tournament.

Source : BOPA