Zimbabwe: Yadah Coach Gets Pre-Season Underway

Premiership football side Yadah Stars' new coach Genesis Mangombe got his stint underway yesterday when he took the team through their paces for the first time.

Mangombe was confirmed as the club's new coach last month after taking over from Thomas Ruzive, who moved to Black Rhinos as assistant to Herbert Maruwa.

The 35-year-old CAF A licence holder is a police officer by profession and delayed his pre-season since he was waiting for his clearance by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Yadah chairman Everson Chatambudza told The Herald they received written permission from the police force last week to employ the youthful coach.