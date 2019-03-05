5 March 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Yadah Coach Gets Pre-Season Underway

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cloud Fusire

Premiership football side Yadah Stars' new coach Genesis Mangombe got his stint underway yesterday when he took the team through their paces for the first time.

Mangombe was confirmed as the club's new coach last month after taking over from Thomas Ruzive, who moved to Black Rhinos as assistant to Herbert Maruwa.

The 35-year-old CAF A licence holder is a police officer by profession and delayed his pre-season since he was waiting for his clearance by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Yadah chairman Everson Chatambudza told The Herald they received written permission from the police force last week to employ the youthful coach.

Zimbabwe

Bond Notes a Success - Reserve Bank Governor

RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya insists bond notes did not fail as an export incentive, but… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.