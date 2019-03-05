5 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Back to Basics, Says CEO Pattison After Edcon Rescue Coup

analysis By Tim Cohen

Edcon CEO Grant Pattison has pulled off a remarkable coup, saving SA's largest clothing retailer from imminent extinction and 27,000 jobs in the process. But enormous scepticism remains because the complex deal he has struck with 30 banks, 30 property companies and the Unemployment Insurance Fund means he has only a few years to turn the business around. How will he do that? Turns out, with quite a lot of retail 101.

In a lengthy and forthright interview with Daily Maverick, Grant Pattison set out his plans for Edcon's new era, fully aware that this is a company that has made these promises several times after its disastrous descent into the heady world of private equity, which lumbered the company with huge amounts of unsustainable debt. What makes it different this time?

Part of the difference lies in the deal Pattison and his team have just struck to ensure the company's survival. The tricky part, says Pattison, was not getting the affected parties together.

"They all knew who they were, and they were very, very interested". Their self-interest was completely aligned. The tricky part was that everyone had a different idea on how to fix it.

"None of them are...

