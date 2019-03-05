Africa: Who's Afraid of Robots? Fake News in the Age of AI

analysis

With technology continuously moving forward at breakneck speed, how do we go about tackling the development of fake news and the spreading of disinformation campaigns? The AI community is divided on the social impact of artificial intelligence.

Automated journalism is already here, and here to stay.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua premiered its first robotic news anchor in November 2018 and will be releasing an updated female AI in a month's time. In the West, Associated Press and other news agencies already use algorithms to publish business insights and short articles on the outcomes of sports matches. Multiple news sites use automated software to translate news in real time.

Because of this onslaught of news automation, some might think that the robot revolution has already started. But in reality, machines have been able to talk and write like humans for years.

Natural Language Processing is a field of machine learning that focuses on how computers interact with natural languages, in particular, the understanding and generation of language.

So when OpenAI, an American-based NGO focused on developing artificial intelligence, released a statement in February 2019 claiming to have made a Natural Language Processing model too dangerous to release to the public,...