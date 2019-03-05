Malawi: Bishop Mtumbuka Calls for Collective Effort in Countering Deforestation

Chitipa — Bishop of Karonga Diocese of the Catholic Church, Martin Mtumbuka says Malawi will continue struggling to overcome problems arising from deforestation unless everyone takes up the responsibility of planting and taking care of trees.

He was speaking Wednesday during the Diocese's tree planting launch at Nandanga Primary School in Mwamkumbwa Village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambya in Chitipa District.

He said problems emanating from environmental degradation would continue unless stakeholders join hands in reforestation activities as a way of tackling effects.

"As a church, we feel obliged to help government's commitment of reforestation because deforestation has gravely affected this country, most especially rural communities.

"If we are not careful, we will not be able to grow Maize in five years to come due to drought and fall army worm attacks which occur because of climate change brought by deforestation," said Bishop Mtumbuka.

He, therefore, called on chiefs to work with schools where planting of trees take place to ensure communities also take part in planting and taking care of the growing trees.

In his remarks, Senior Group Village Headman (GVH) Mwamkumbwa said the Church had demonstrated a good gesture by planting trees in his area and expressed his commitment in ensuring that the trees planted would be well taken care of.

Speaking at the launch, Chitipa District Water Officer, Harry Mlauzi who represented the District Commissioner echoed the Bishop's remarks that reforestation activities required commitment from everyone.

"Trees are planted in schools in order to encourage students to participate in the reforestation exercise, however, it is crucial for the communities to take care of the trees since it is their livestock which usually destroy the tree seedlings," said Mlauzi.

Karonga Diocese, through the Integrated Rural Development Programme by Caritas is targeting to plant 80 000 trees during this year's tree planting season.