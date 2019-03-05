South Africa: Christo Wiese Might Have More Bad News for Shoprite - R4-Billion, to Be Exact

analysis

Shoprite could be in for a thumping R4-billion bill in its effort to buy out founder Christo Wiese's controlling deferred shares, if previous valuations of these shares, technically only worth R3-million, are anything to go by.

Shoprite announced last week that it would be initiating discussions with Wiese, formerly one of SA's richest men whose wealth was savagely decimated in the Steinhoff debacle. The value of these very unusual shares was not revealed since there will be a tricky and potentially fraught negotiating process to ascertain their value.

The problem for Shoprite is that these particular shares had been valued previously during the aborted acquisition of the Wiese-controlled Pepkor group by Steinhoff. Financial circles have been buzzing about this valuation and whether it, in fact, establishes a precedent.

It became a hot debating point about whether Shoprite should pay anything for the shares beyond their nominal value of 1c/share.

The pre-listing statement for what was then going to be called the Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd, or Star, envisaged that Steinhoff, which had a few years before listed in Germany after an acquisition spree, would buy big chunks of Pepkor and Shoprite.

Wiese was heavily invested in both Steinhoff and Pepkor,...