Gambia: Trawally Confirms Disagreement Caused Collapse of Denmark Transfer

Striker Bubacarr Sanneh says Velje's failure to reach an agreement with his suitors led to collapse of his proposed move to Denmark.

Midtjyland, Bubacarr Sanneh former club showed interest in signing Trawally but Velje's refusal to cash in on the striker threw spanner in Trawally's plans of playing in the Scandinavian country.

Bubacarr was then a player of Velje but never played for the outfit.

Midtjyland enquired about the forward's availability whose loan in China had elapsed but Velje vigorously opted against selling the attacker to a fellow Danish Super League club, preferring to let Saudi Arabia giants Al Shaabab secure his services instead.

'In my time in Denmark I met with some people from FC Midtjylland, and they showed a lot of interest in me. I would move on if the negotiations ended well. I asked "Buba" (Bubacarr Sanneh) about the club and he said positive things. I had a good conversation with them, but unfortunately they did not succeed (in signing me),' the 24-year-old says, claiming talks between the two clubs hit the brick walls hence collapse of the deal.

Midtjyland Sports Director Svend Graversen says idea of bringing Steve at his club was almost finalised at agent level.