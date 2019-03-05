1 March 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Trawally Confirms Disagreement Caused Collapse of Denmark Transfer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Striker Bubacarr Sanneh says Velje's failure to reach an agreement with his suitors led to collapse of his proposed move to Denmark.

Midtjyland, Bubacarr Sanneh former club showed interest in signing Trawally but Velje's refusal to cash in on the striker threw spanner in Trawally's plans of playing in the Scandinavian country.

Bubacarr was then a player of Velje but never played for the outfit.

Midtjyland enquired about the forward's availability whose loan in China had elapsed but Velje vigorously opted against selling the attacker to a fellow Danish Super League club, preferring to let Saudi Arabia giants Al Shaabab secure his services instead.

'In my time in Denmark I met with some people from FC Midtjylland, and they showed a lot of interest in me. I would move on if the negotiations ended well. I asked "Buba" (Bubacarr Sanneh) about the club and he said positive things. I had a good conversation with them, but unfortunately they did not succeed (in signing me),' the 24-year-old says, claiming talks between the two clubs hit the brick walls hence collapse of the deal.

Midtjyland Sports Director Svend Graversen says idea of bringing Steve at his club was almost finalised at agent level.

Gambia

Ama Tells Siteu - I Will Fight If My Team Accepts the Offer

Ama Balde insists he wouldn't mind squaring up to Siteu if his team of representatives nod to the proposal. Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.