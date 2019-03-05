1 March 2019

Gambia: Blood! Blood! Blood! Repent! Repent! Repent! Forgive! Forgive! Forgive! Support! Support! Support the Sufferer to Heal Wounds and Consolidate Peace for Posterity!

Having heard acknowledgement of killing in the most honest testimonies all those who committed human rights violation should honestly follow the example. The truth will be known and we will build a better humanity and a better society. There should be no fear in telling the truth.

One could read from all those who are convinced that the testimony is truthful, the aim to protect rather than revenge against gruesome killing. That is the spirit we are to embrace if we are to avoid a failed state syndrome from interrupting a peaceful transitional agenda.

