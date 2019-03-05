Sudan: Foreign Ministry Discusses Relations Between Sudan and Belarus

Khartoum — The Assistant Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Ilham Mohamed Ahmed, received in her office Monday the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus non-resident in Sudan, Dr. Sergei Ratzkov, and discussed means of strengthening further the bilateral relations in the political, economic, agricultural and industrial fields.

The Ambassador of Belarus has expressed his satisfaction on progress of the relations between Sudan and Belarus, especially after the exchange of official visits between the Presidents of Belarus and Sudan last year.

The Assistant Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary has appreciated progress of the bilateral relations, calling for further strengthening to the relations between the two countries, especially in the trade and economic fields.

She informed the Ambassador on the efforts of Sudan at its regional arena and its effective role for realizing peace in the neighboring countries, especially in South Sudan, Libya and the Central African Republic.

She was informed on the arrangements for convening a meeting of the joint Sudanese - Belarusian political consultation committee.