Gambia: Brikama Vs Wallidan - Who Wins First Round of the League?

Who wins first phase of the league after thirteen games would have been known by Sunday night but for now anxiety rules.

League leaders Brikama United and second-placed Wallidan are the two very close contenders for the staked prize with Gamtel and Real de Banjul -at third and fourth places - also in the fray of things.

Wallidan have their energies focused on toppling Brikama giving they play on today against Hawks.

A single point separates the two sides with Brikama headlining the standings.

However, Wallidan return to the pitch today and a win could have them leapfrogging the West Coast Region side temporarily going into the weekend.

The Blue Boys face a Hawks outfit on an upward trajectory, making it all a tricky affair.

Real de Banjul have an almighty episode to encounter with Armed Forces on Sunday while PSV Wellingara face Gambia Ports Authority in Brikama.