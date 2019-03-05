Gambia: Insight Training Centre Commences Another Course for Journalists

Insight Training, on Thursday 28th February, commenced another 12 weeks course for journalists.

This is the second phase (launched on 20th February) of their three year cycle media program sponsored by the American Embassy in the country for journalists already enlisted into the profession.

Speaking to Foroyaa, a veteran journalist and lecturer at the said institution, Cherno Jallow revealed that the first phase was from December 13th, 2017 to March 13, 2018. Jallow an interview with this reporter at his residence in Kanifing, said:

"The program is a special project designed for journalists who are already in the service. The information of this project was sent to all the media houses across the country to enable them identify two personnel who are to undergo entry examination."

Such entry exam was conducted and classes have commenced.

According to Jallow, the project targets to build the capacity of three hundred (300) journalists in a period of three years. He added that the sponsored package includes teaching and learning materials such as bags, books, recorders as well as radio tapes and a TV sets as teaching resources.

In describing the quality of such a training for journalists, Cherno said: "It's intensive, extensive, basic and tailor made to suit the journalism industry."

Asked his comment on the importance of capacity building for media practitioners, Jallow said people who have worked several years in the media without undergoing any formal training are 'join the list' not 'journalists' in the real practice. This, he said is what they aim to remedy and in that regard, they would appreciate media house owners to give them feedbacks on journalists who undergo the training. It is in this perspective that Jallow applauded the importance of rendering a continual training program for journalists in order to harvest credibility in the profession. He described the important role of the media as a watchdog institution for government and its related agencies.

Asked whether space will be a challenge for an effective teaching and learning for the 25 participants of the program, Jallow said that is why the training of this batch will take place at the institution's annex in Sinchu Alagie, West Coast Region where there is access to internet and conducive environment for learners.