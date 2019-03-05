Ethiopia: Institutional Reform Bears Out Effectiveness and Efficiency - Ministries

Addis Ababa — The recently undertaken institutional reforms, pursuant to the national comprehensive reform strategy, paying off better stance to deliver effective and efficient services, Ministries told ENA.

After conducting an extensive research and vast bench markings, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Ministry of Revenues have completed reforms focusing on institutional reorganizing, and human resource deployments.

From the onset, Ministry of Foreign Affairs set up an independent and neutral committee of experts excluding the Minister and other political leaderships, to assess the whole process of institutional restructure and deployment of human resources.

The core criterion to the deployments of human resource was "professionalism", based on work experience, knowledge of the diplomatic tasks and other relevant qualities and skills of the diplomats, the Ministry indicated.

Following the reform, the Ministry introduced four State ministries and five permanent secretaries, Nebyta stated.

He added that "The new thing that the new structure introduced is right under the rank of State Ministers we have now five new permanent secretaries mandated to carry out daily activities of the ministry."

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Nebyat Getachew, told ENA that almost all diplomatic staffs were reshuffled either from abroad to headquarter or vice versa.

"More than 90 percent of the staff was reshuffled either from abroad to headquarter or vice versa. We tried to match the right person with the right job; the aim of the institutional reform is to have an effective and efficient organization and human resource deployment, to deliver our mandate and duties," he said.

Currently, the Ministry had 16 missions abroad (apart from the Headquarter), 46 embassies and 14 consulate generals.

Similarly, Addisu Yirga, Communication Manager at the Ministry of Revenues said institutional re-structuring and human resource deployment was conducted following the reform in Ethiopia months ago.

Customs Commission and National Lottery have become accountable to Ministry of Revenues with the new structural change, it was learned.

"The Ministry placed over 7, 000 new employees within a month and reshuffled leadership and officers based on knowledge, experience and other relevant qualities," he stated.

According to him, the restructuring was made to align mandates and services of the ministry with the current reform.

Furthermore he said "Collected revenue, in the last six months, increased by 8 billion birr, compared to last year and that indicates the structural change is effective and efficient."

The new structure has also helped to curb close to a billion worth of contraband foreign currencies, properties and collect better revenues, he added.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ministry of Revenue and Ministry of Defense are among the key Ministries that completed institutional reforms.

Ethiopian Defense Forces were praised by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for embarking deep institutional reform that enables to build a strong, independent, diverse, professional and loyal army to the Constitution.