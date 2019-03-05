5 March 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Absa Premiership Heads for Photo Finish

By Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg — THE ABSA Premiership will go right down to the wire after a mixed set of results for the contenders this past weekend.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns consolidated their position on top of the log albeit with a goalless draw against Bloemfontein Celtic.

The weekend saw Bidvest Wits drop to third after a 2-3 home defeat against Cape Town City and will be aiming to regain lost form away to AmaZulu on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates are second after a solitary goal helped them to victory against Golden Arrows.

Cape Town City are fourth following their victory over Wits.

SuperSport United beat Chippa United 1-0 to move to fifth position. Supersport will host struggling Free State Stars on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Sixth-placed Kaizer Chiefs, who beat Highlands Park 3-2 at Moses Mabhidha Stadium in Durban, will be hosting relegation bound Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

SATURDAY

Highlands Park Vs Baroka FC, Makhulong Stadium (15:30hrs) Polokwane City Vs Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium (15:30hrs) Kaizer Chiefs Vs Maritzburg United, FNB Stadium (18:00hrs) AmaZulu FC Vs Bidvest Wits, King Zwelithini Stadium (20:15hrs)

SUNDAY

Black Leopards Vs Chippa United, Thohoyandou Stadium (15:30hrs) SuperSport United Vs Free State Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium (15:30hrs)

