Ethiopia: President Urges Ethiopians to Learn About Unity, Patriotism From Adwa

Addis Ababa — President Sahlework Zewde said taking lesson from Ethiopian forefathers who took part in the Battle of Adwa about unity and patriotism is crucial.

Addressing the 123th celebration of Victory of Adwa at Adwa town, she said the "victory of Adwa is a symbol of independence and stiff resistance of black people which reveals the bravery of our ancestors."

Reminding that the people had disagreement and conflict at the time, Sahlework noted that working together to defend their country and maintaining its independence were however nonnegotiable for them.

Following the edict of the emperor, the Ethiopian people fended off the foreign invader and preserved the independence of their country, she added.

President Sahlework urged the present generation to follow the footsteps of their ancestors and maintain tolerance in diversity.

Now,the president said, the edict is lifting the country out of poverty and maintaining stability.

Culture and Tourism Minister, Hirut Kassahun on her part said "the history of Adwa is the history that we together made. Ethiopians were willing to scarify their lives to make the magnificent history."

The minster, who noted that Ethiopian have shared the good and bad for the past 3000 years, stated that there is no better victory thanAdwa which can be used to cement unity of Ethiopians.

If the current generation is unable to figure out the history of the country, the problem would remain even in the future, she added.

In light of this, Hirut stressed on the need to work to make the present and next generations know the history of the country.

Ethiopians marked today the 123th victory of Adwa where the Imperial Ethiopian forces defeated an invading Italian force in 1896.