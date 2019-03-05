Ethiopia Needs Youth Who Wipe Out Poverty - Patriots

Addis Ababa — The new generation should exert maximum effort to repeat the victory of their forefathers in their respective duties, Ethiopian patriots said.

The patriots who talked to ENA stressed that the strong unity among Ethiopians was the secret of the famous victory over Fascist Italy.

Exerting maximum effort to replicate that spirit in everyone's duty is critical to elevate the reputation of the country internationally.

Liqe Abew Adibar Tegegn said the new generation should fight against negative trends that damage the long held unity and coexistence in the country.

He stated that unity comes through sharing love. The new generation should steadfastly keep the country's sovereignty and realize its long and short-term ambitions.

According to him, love is the instrument that can bring people. With love they can work together and achieve targets from individual to national levels.

Another patriot, Mamite Mihretu said the youth should turn their attention to exerting maximum effort to eradicate poverty.

She noted that they should therefore be committed to repeat the victory of Ethiopian ancestors in their respective fields. "The time demands real warriors and patriots to fight poverty," Mamite pointed out.

Megabi Woldegebriel Menta said today's celebration of the victory of Adwa was lively and colorful. The new generation should maintain as one of the inspirational victory for black people.

The recent conflicts among fellow Ethiopians in some parts of the country should be denounced and stopped before they damage the long cherished values of cooperation, unity, and resistance in Ethiopia, he underlined.

Ethiopian forefathers and mothers passed to the youth a proud and independent country by withstanding various difficulties, Woldegebriel said, adding that Ethiopia should therefore be the home of proud people rather than people suffering from poverty and displacement.

Today, Ethiopia colorfully celebrated the 123rd anniversary of the Victory of Adwa.

The decisive victory thwarted Italy's ambition to expand its colonial empire in the Horn of Africa and secured Ethiopia's sovereignty; and it became a symbol of resistance against colonialism and pan-African movement.