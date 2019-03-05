Ethiopia Celebrates Historic Victory Over Fascist Italy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has colorfully celebrated the 123rd anniversary of the victory of Adwa, in which it defeated Fascist Italy.

The day has marked in the capital Addis Ababa and Adwa, where the war was fought.

Here in Addis Ababa, residents were attended the historic victory together with Ethiopian patriots, at the Minilik II roundabout.

Addressing the crowd, Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa Takele Uma said "our ancestors were sacrificed their lives to transfer a country with freedom and pride to the coming generations."

The fact that the forefathers and foremothers prioritized their common values and preferred their unity rather than focusing on their differences, led to the victory, which became an inspiration for all black people.

"Their resistance, unity and their undisputed devotion for their country were absolutely immense", Takele said.

He announced that a memorial statue will be erected in Addis Ababa soon to remember the great did of the patriots.

Shambel Wagnaw Abay from Ethiopian Patriots Association said "our forefathers were battled with the invading sophisticated Italian army with their full hearts and won the war which was one of the historic victories by blacks over white invaders".

The new generation have the responsibility to maintain and protect the sovereignty of Ethiopia leaving differences in language, religion, and ethnic background aside, he underlined.

The Battle of Adwa was a war that was fought between Fascist Italy and Imperial Ethiopia in 1896.

Led by Emperor Menelik II, Ethiopian forces defeated an invading Italian force on near the town of Adwa in Northern Ethiopia.

The decisive victory thwarted the Italy's ambition to expand its colonial empire in the Horn of Africa and secured the Ethiopia's sovereignty and it became a symbol of resistance against colonialism and pan-African movement.