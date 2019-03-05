Nigeria: Greensprings, Kanu 2019 Football Camp Opens April 14

Management of Greensprings School, Lagos, has urged parents and guardians, who want to turn their children's football dream to a reality to register them for the yearly Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp.

The camp, scheduled to hold from April 14 to April 19, 2019 was established in 2012 by Greensprings School and Kanu Heart Foundation to enable children between the ages of five and 17 enhance their football skills. Head of Corporate Strategy, Greensprings School, Uche Ogbu, who announced this in Lagos, said during the camp, participants would get first class training by coaches from West Bromwich Albion Football Club of England and Dutch Football Association Netherlands, supported by coaches from the Lagos State Football Association.

"They will also get a lifetime opportunity to receive direct mentoring and coaching from Nigerian football legend, Kanu Nwankwo. At the end of the five-day camp, awards will be issued to the participants based on their performance at the camp. The grand prize for the camp is an educational scholarship into Greensprings School, which goes to the most promising player.

"And so, if your child is passionate about football, and is ready to become the next superstar, then here is an opportunity for parents to register that child. This year's edition promises to be more exciting and impactful with top financial institution Union Bank, on board as a sponsor.

"Among other benefits, the bank's support will enable five football loving children from underserved communities, to experience world class football training and compete for the ultimate prize of an educational scholarship to study at Greensprings School," Ogbu said.

He recalled that since the inception of the football camp, nine students from underserved communities have been awarded educational scholarships into the host school.

"Some of these students have progressed into the U-15 national team of Nigeria, while some others have had the opportunity to play in European football clubs. In return, Greensprings School hopes that when these students become superstars, they will give back to the society through youth empowerment initiatives.

"In furtherance to the school's commitment to the development of young African children; our introduced the 'Sponsor-a-Star Project,' to encourage corporate organisations to sponsor children with potentials to excel in the game of football," he said. He urged interested participants to visit the website or pick up a registration form from any of the schools' campus, adding that registration closes on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Drills to look forward to at the camp include; cone exercises, circle of cone, cut-backs, shooting from a square pass, one-touch shooting, three goal drill, lay-offs, turns, chest control, headers on goal, basic short passes, shuffling passes, stamina drills, tackling, sliding tackle, goalkeeping and other exciting drills. Other activities include five-a-side football matches, mentoring sessions, mental stimulation, swimming, playing basketball and basic networking.